JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The sentencing hearing for a Florida teenager who murdered a 13-year-old girl in 2021 began Tuesday morning.

Testimonies started in the hearing for Aiden Fucci, the now-16-year-old who stabbed 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey 114 times after she went missing on March 9, 2021.

Bailey’s body would later be found by a runner in a wooded area.

On Feb. 6, 2023, Fucci pleaded guilty to murdering Bailey before jury selection began for his murder trial.

“I just want to say I plea guilty and I’m sorry for the Bailey family and my family,” he said that day.

According to NBC affiliate WTLV, Fucci’s sentencing is expected to take two days, if not more. The presiding judge said he will issue his sentence Friday.

The minimum sentence he could face is 40 years in prison, but he could also end up serving a life sentence.