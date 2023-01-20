ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Orange County deputies arrested a woman Friday after a mother was shot and killed while picking up food for her family last week.

Deputies said 27-year-old Nekaybaw Collier was picking up food for her husband and daughters on Jan. 12 when she was fatally shot less than a mile from her home, according to WESH.

“My younger daughter thinks mommy is coming back from the store. It’s hard to explain that to a child,” said Kevin Moore, Collier’s husband.

On Friday, deputies said they arrested 56-year-old Angila Baxter in connection to the case. She faces charges of second-degree murder and shooting into a vehicle.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Collier was an innocent victim.

Deputies said Baxter claimed that she was being “followed” by multiple people when she “recklessly fired at numerous vehicles and people.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to Nekaybaw’s family for the senseless killing of this young mother, wife and daughter,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

Collier’s family told WESH they will always remember her for being smart, hard-working, supportive, faithful, caring and kind.