Senior poodle, ‘near death,’ found dumped in Florida with mouth taped shut, hogtied

(WESH) — An animal rescue is working to rehabilitate a senior poodle dumped like garbage in the back of a shopping plaza near Forest City Road and West Kennedy Boulevard in Orange County.

According to Poodle and Pooch Rescue, the dog named Petal was hog-tied, her mouth taped shut, eyes matted shut, dehydrated, emaciated and weak. A good Samaritan thought the pup was a stuffed animal, but jumped out of her vehicle when she realized it was a real dog.

“This dog was so weak and nearly dead, left on the hot pavement in the blazing sun taped up…she was found just in time. She wouldn’t have survived long in this condition,” the rescue wrote in a news release. “No one knew if she would make it.”

Petal was taken to a vet where she was given IV fluids, pain meds, IV antibiotics, liquid iron and eye drops.

“Petal is quite the little fighter and we’ll do everything we can to help her heal. A human tortured her and we want to show her that not all humans are bad,” the rescue said.

Volunteers have reported that while very weak, Petal is “beyond sweet.”

As of Wednesday, Petal was able to walk on her own.

Poodle and Pooch Rescue is asking for the public’s help in any information that could lead to an arrest. Anyone with information should contact JusticeForPetal@gmail.com