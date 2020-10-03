Senator Rick Scott, correcting himself, says he does not have COVID-19

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Rick Scott says he misspoke when he said on national television that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Republican from Florida tweeted Saturday, “I misspoke this morning in my @FoxNews interview. I was tested yesterday for COVID and tested NEGATIVE.”

During an interview Saturday morning on “Cavuto Live,” Scott said, “I was tested yesterday, I think for the sixth time, and I tested positive again.”

Scott made his remarks when asked about three Senate colleagues who had contracted the virus recently.

U.S. Sens. Mike Lee, Thom Tillis and Ron Johnson have been diagnosed with the virus in recent days.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss