Senator Rick Scott, correcting himself, says he does not have COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Rick Scott says he misspoke when he said on national television that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
The Republican from Florida tweeted Saturday, “I misspoke this morning in my @FoxNews interview. I was tested yesterday for COVID and tested NEGATIVE.”
During an interview Saturday morning on “Cavuto Live,” Scott said, “I was tested yesterday, I think for the sixth time, and I tested positive again.”
Scott made his remarks when asked about three Senate colleagues who had contracted the virus recently.
U.S. Sens. Mike Lee, Thom Tillis and Ron Johnson have been diagnosed with the virus in recent days.
