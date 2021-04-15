Sen. Rick Scott slams President Biden’s American Jobs Plan as just ‘a radical left agenda’

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – Florida’s junior U.S. Senator and former governor Rick Scott responded on Wednesday to a report released by the White House that graded the Sunshine State’s infrastructure at a “C” as it works to prepare legislation aimed at improving infrastructure and creating jobs through the American Jobs Plan.

In an interview with WFLA’s Washington correspondent Kellie Meyer, Sen. Scott said during his time as governor of Florida, funding for roads, bridges and ports was “dramatically increased.” He said there were also significant investments made for solving water issues and improving the drinking water quality in Florida.

Scott called President Joe Biden’s plan an infrastructure plan that doesn’t focus on infrastructure.

“He says he has an infrastructure bill but it doesn’t have, doesn’t have hardly anything to do with infrastructure. I mean, when I think of infrastructure, I wanna build roads, I wanna build bridges, I want to continue to grow our ports,” Scott said.

The senator said the bill has little to do with Florida’s 15 seaports or its roads and bridges, but it does have tax increases, which he says will hurt workers. According to Scott, the American Rescue Plan that was recently passed hurt gig workers, such as Uber and Door Dash workers, going against Biden’s promise to not raise taxes on anybody making less than $400,000 a year.

Scott thinks the AJP is just going to hurt the economy and hurt the ability of Americans to find jobs. He didn’t mince words in his response, calling the American Jobs Plan just “a radical left agenda,” that will only increase the national debt.

“I grew up in a family that’s struggled for work, so the most important thing for me is – let’s create an economy where everybody can get a job. So I think this is just, a – you know, a radical left agenda,” Scott said. “Let’s also remember with the last bill the Democrats passed, we’re going to be at $33 trillion worth of debt, so this is going to take us to 32, 33, 34 trillion.”

The senator is worried about more than just debt. The rate of inflation is already a concern this soon in the administration’s time in office, with gasoline and food prices rising by 23% and 3.6%, respectively. Scott doesn’t think Biden or other economic leaders have a plan to handle the rising costs as they promote their next proposed legislation.

“I’ve asked the Biden administration what’s their plan to deal with inflation, I’ve asked the chairman of the Federal Reserve what’s his plan to deal with inflation and, as far as I can tell, neither of them have a plan right now to deal with the inflation that’s coming,” said Scott.