Sen. Rick Scott quarantining after coming into contact with person positive for COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Senator Rick Scott announced Saturday afternoon that he will be quarantining out of an abundance of caution after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.

The senator said he came into contact with the individual “after arriving in Florida last night” and tested negative Saturday morning.

It is unsure who the individual is.

He also said he has not shown any symptoms and will be quarantining immediately.

After arriving in Florida last night, I came into contact with someone who subsequently tested positive for COVID.



I was tested this morning and the result was negative. I have no symptoms, but out of an abundance of caution, I will be immediately quarantining. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) November 14, 2020

Scott’s announcement comes the day the Florida Department of Health reported a percent positive rate of 11.41%, which is the highest its been since Aug. 16, and a percent positivity rate of 9.95%, which is the highest its been since Aug. 11.