(WPTV) – A highway in Indiantown, Florida, was closed off for some time Friday morning after a semi-truck carrying corn collided with a dump truck.

The crash spilled hundreds of ears of corn all over the road.

The wreck also shut down the road for at least an hour, forcing traffic to be re-routed.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the wreck.

Crash, semi vs dump truck, Kanner Highway at SW Indiantown Ave. Kanner will be shut down in that area for at least one hour. Traffic is being rerouted. Avoid area if possible. pic.twitter.com/XPbqrMwfb6 — MartinCountySheriff (@MartinFLSheriff) January 10, 2020

LATEST STORIES: