COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a part of I-75 in Collier County suffered traffic delays after a semi-truck was flipped during a tornado Sunday morning.

Troopers said they spotted the large tornado move over 1-75 at mile marker 100 at 9:34 a.m. as it headed toward Golden Gate Estates.

The semi-truck ended up on its side as a result of the storm and resulted in minor injuries.

As of this report, the left lane of 1-75 at the westbound 96 mile marker was open.