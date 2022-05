TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol warned drivers that an overturned semi-truck closed I-95 in Ormond Beach late Saturday night.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that the semi-truck was carrying watermelons when it was hit by a Jeep that lost control on I-95.

Troopers said the jeep ran off the road, hit a guardrail, and steered into the semi-truck’s path.’

However, neither driver was injured.

The crash was still under investigation as of Sunday morning.