TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A semi-truck collided with a train in Hendry County Monday, according to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the semi-truck was headed east on US-27, west of Flagler Street, approaching a railroad crossing as a train, pulling 46 empty locomotive carts, was traveling along the railroad.

(Courtesy of Florida Highway Patrol)

(Courtesy of Florida Highway Patrol)

The semi then drove through the crossing gate and collided with the right side of the train, FHP said.

The train then derailed and came to rest blocking the east and west lanes of US-27 as the semi was engulfed in flames on the right shoulder.

Authorities said the driver of the semi-truck, a 37-year-old man from Opa Locka, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

There were no reported injuries aboard the train.

The crash remains under investigation.