TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A semi-truck hauling bags of cocoa caught fire on a Florida interstate Monday morning, sending large plumes of smoke into the air, WESH reported.

The incident occurred early Monday morning in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in the Ormond Beach area.

It’s still unclear what caused the semi to catch fire. The two women inside the vehicle were not hurt, according to WESH.

Source: Florida Highway Patrol

The crash has caused heavy delays on Interstate 95 in Volusia County