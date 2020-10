ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A tractor-trailer carrying eggs crashed and caught on fire Wednesday morning on Interstate 4 near the exit to State Road 408, authorities say.

Orlando police said that as of 11:40 a.m., all lanes of eastbound I-4 at the eastbound State Road 408 entrance ramp are closed due to the crash and fire.

Police said the truck was carrying eggs.

The driver was rescued from the crash and police said he is conscious and talking.