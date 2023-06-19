ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – A man at the Orlando International Airport had travelers “seeing double” last week when he twinned with the airport’s famed statue, “The Traveler.”

If you’ve ever walked through the Orlando International Airport (MCO), then you’ve probably seen or even done a double take when you walked past the airport’s statue that depicts a man sleeping that seems a little too real to be fake.

Since 1986, the airport has owned “The Traveler.” The hyper-realistic statue depicts a man surrounded by bags, sleeping with his hand on his cheek.

On June 13, Orlando International Airport posted a picture to its Facebook, showing there was another “traveler” in town – except this man was actually real.

“Art imitating reality or reality imitating art? Either way, we think it’s dreamy. ,” the airport captioned the photo.

Dressed in similar clothing, with a mustache and curly brown hair, the real traveler sat down next to the enclosed statue and snagged a picture, documenting the similarities between the two.

After posting the picture, the airport’s comment section was filled with people joking that they knew the man in the glass box was real.

“I knew he was real… ,” one woman wrote.

Another Facebook user said the photo tricked her into thinking there was another display!

“Wow this tricked me. I thought there was a new one! ” The airport replied, saying it had them “seeing double, too!”

“The Traveler” can be found in the Terminal A concourse between the East and West security points, but we can’t promise that his doppelgänger will also be there.