See which Tampa Bay restaurants got COVID relief money

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As part of the country’s fight to protect the economy and keep businesses afloat during a global health crisis, the United States government passed the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan, creating relief programs to help Americans and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund, administered by the Small Business Administration, has paid out more than $28.5 billion in grants to help restaurants, bars and catering companies stay safe from closing due to the economic struggles resulting from COVID-19.

In Tampa Bay, more than 1,200 businesses received money totaling more than $216 million from the American Rescue Plan Act program.

8 On Your Side goes into what the awarded funds can be used for here.

Here’s the full list of businesses who got funding from the RRF, as of Aug. 1, 2021: