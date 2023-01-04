TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Casey DeSantis couldn’t help but draw comparisons to former first lady Jackie Onassis with her stylish ensemble on Inauguration Day.

For her husband’s inauguration in Tallahassee on Tuesday, DeSantis donned a green cape dress with a coiffed updo, white gloves and ivory-colored pumps.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, second from left, waves as he arrives with his wife Casey, right, and their children Mason, Madison, and Mamie during his inauguration ceremony outside the Old Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, waves as he arrives with his wife Casey, right, and their children Mason, Madison, and Mamie before his inauguration ceremony outside the Old Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. Applauding at a left is former governor Jeb Bush. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, right, stands for a prayer with his wife Casey and daughter Madison during an inauguration ceremony at the Old Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, right, is sworn by Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Carlos Muniz, left, to begin his second term during an inauguration ceremony outside the Old Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. Looking on is DeSantis’ wife, Casey, second from right, and their son, Mason. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, right, is sworn by Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Carlos Muniz to begin his second term during an inauguration ceremony outside the Old Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. Looking on is DeSantis’ wife, Casey, and their son, Mason. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, right, is sworn by Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Carlos Muniz, left, to begin his second term during an inauguration ceremony outside the Old Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. Looking on is DeSantis’ wife Casey, second from right, and their son Mason. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, right, smiles as he arrives with his wife Casey, second from left,, and their children Mason, left, and Madison, second from right, before his inauguration ceremony outside the Old Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, background left, waves as he arrives with his wife Casey, right, and their children Mason, Madison, and Mamie before his inauguration ceremony outside the Old Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Shortly after the inauguration, DeSantis tweeted a photo of her family at the event.

“We are so proud of you, Dad [Ron DeSantis]! Florida is blessed to have you remain at the helm, love you!,” she wrote.

Twitter users were quick to compare Florida’s first lady to late former first lady Jackie Onassis, one of the most influential fashion icons of her era, known for her minimalist yet eye-catching looks, pillbox hats, pearls and oversized sunglasses.

U.S. President-elect John F. Kennedy, wearing his high hat, and his wife, Jacqueline Kennedy, are shown as they leave their Georgetown resident for the inauguration day ceremonies in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 1961. Kennedy will be sworn in as the 35th President of the United States. (AP Photo) Democratic Presidential nominee Senator and Mrs. John F. Kennedy are shown together at the Hyannis Airport upon his arrival. The Senator then journeyed to his home by motorcade.

“Is it just me or do you look like Jackie Kennedy?” one Twitter user said.

Another commented on the post, calling her “as classy as Jackie.”

“Gov. Ron DeSantis resembles JFK & Jr in this photo … Stellar leadership! Class acts all the way!” they added.

Although Gov. Ron DeSantis has not said if he will run for president, he continues to be a Republican favorite in a hypothetical 2024 matchup. He made no mention of a presidential run at his inauguration on Tuesday, using his time to condemn “woke” ideology and portray Florida as a leader for freedom.

“Florida’s success has been made more difficult by the floundering federal establishment in Washington D.C. Federal government has gone on an inflationary spending binge that has left our nation weaker and our citizens poorer,” DeSantis said. “We reject this woke ideology. We seek normalcy not philosophical lunacy. We will not allow reality, facts and truth to become optional. We will never surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die.”