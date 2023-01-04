TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Casey DeSantis couldn’t help but draw comparisons to former first lady Jackie Onassis with her stylish ensemble on Inauguration Day.
For her husband’s inauguration in Tallahassee on Tuesday, DeSantis donned a green cape dress with a coiffed updo, white gloves and ivory-colored pumps.
Shortly after the inauguration, DeSantis tweeted a photo of her family at the event.
“We are so proud of you, Dad [Ron DeSantis]! Florida is blessed to have you remain at the helm, love you!,” she wrote.
Twitter users were quick to compare Florida’s first lady to late former first lady Jackie Onassis, one of the most influential fashion icons of her era, known for her minimalist yet eye-catching looks, pillbox hats, pearls and oversized sunglasses.
“Is it just me or do you look like Jackie Kennedy?” one Twitter user said.
Another commented on the post, calling her “as classy as Jackie.”
“Gov. Ron DeSantis resembles JFK & Jr in this photo … Stellar leadership! Class acts all the way!” they added.
Although Gov. Ron DeSantis has not said if he will run for president, he continues to be a Republican favorite in a hypothetical 2024 matchup. He made no mention of a presidential run at his inauguration on Tuesday, using his time to condemn “woke” ideology and portray Florida as a leader for freedom.
“Florida’s success has been made more difficult by the floundering federal establishment in Washington D.C. Federal government has gone on an inflationary spending binge that has left our nation weaker and our citizens poorer,” DeSantis said. “We reject this woke ideology. We seek normalcy not philosophical lunacy. We will not allow reality, facts and truth to become optional. We will never surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die.”