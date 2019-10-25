Security footage shows armed robbers terrorizing Florida Wendy’s employees

PALM BAY, Fla. (WESH) – Police are calling a video of an armed robbery at a Palm Bay, Florida, Wendy’s shocking.

The video shows the employees being herded into a room and then being terrorized by gunmen.

According to authorities, a Wendy’s employee reopened a back door for another employee who had taken out the trash but was ambushed.

The robbers waved guns in the employees faces, then brought the other employee back inside at gunpoint.

“Absolutely shocking. I can’t even imagine being in their shoes, the feeling they must have felt, being at gunpoint and having no way to defend themselves,” Lt. Mike Smith with the Palm Bay Police Department said.

Within moments, the employees and manager were rounded up, had their hands in the air, and were marched to a back room.

The video shows one gunman swatting a security camera, giving it a brief glimpse of his eyes.

Officials said the manager was then forced to open a safe in the back room.

Police have not said how much money was taken.

Authorities said they hope the quality of the security footage will help them capture the armed robbers.

“They seemed brazen and nonchalant at the same time. That does raise red flags to us, because people who don’t care also don’t care about the value of human life,” Smith said.

Authorities said they are following strong leads in the case.

