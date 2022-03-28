PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A second Palm Beach County student has tragically passed away after a group of children were hit by a car at a school bus stop last week.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, 15-year-old Chand Wazir died from his injuries. A 15-year-old girl also passed away from her injuries following the crash.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said around 7 a.m., the driver lost control of their car and drove onto the sidewalk, hitting the students. Charges against the driver are pending.

According to WPTV, two other students are currently recovering from their injuries.