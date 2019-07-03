Second puppy dies after being left in hot car in Florida, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – Two puppies are dead after being left inside a hot car Tuesday in Central Florida, deputies said.

Officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said three puppies were found around 9 a.m. inside an SUV parked at the Quality Inn and Suites on Turkey Lake Road.

A 6-month-old Chihuahua was dead, while a 3-month-old shepherd and 6-month-old terrier mix were “very weak,” according to an arrest report. The Shepherd later died, deputies said.

Penelope Stanley, 54, of Mississippi, was arrested on three counts of animal cruelty.

Stanley told deputies that she’d checked on the dogs around 6:30 a.m. and said they were fine then.

Deputies said in a Facebook post that a 3-month-old shepherd mix is “not doing too well.” He post added that deputies are hoping that the 6-month-old terrier mix will be OK.

UPDATE: Sadly, Kiara has also died. Please keep Gruff in your thoughts.If you leave pets in a car and they are harmed… Posted by Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida on Tuesday, July 2, 2019

