Second Florida officer charged with planting drugs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – For the second time in only a month, a Florida sheriff’s deputy was arrested, accused of making bogus drug arrests.

Former Martin County Deputy Stephen O’Leary was charged with 52 counts stemming from planting drugs or fake drugs on unsuspecting motorists on Monday.

He was stopped riding in a car 400 miles from his home not far from the state capitol.

It’s believed he was fleeing the state.

Zachery Wester was arrested on July 10 and faces 9 counts of false imprisonment plus other charges.

The false arrests have been costly for those wrongly accused.

Theresa Odom was adamant when a deputy told her drugs were found in her car.

“That is not mine!” Odom can be heard saying in a body cam video of the incident.

A diligent prosecutor scrutinizing body cam tape of the Odom search found Deputy ZachWester clearly manipulating a white packet.

18 months after her arrest, Theresa Odom is still struggling to recover.

She declined to speak with us directly.

She told us she was afraid of tainting the jury pool.

So she put us in touch with her ex-husband Steve Odom.

“Right now, she is suffering. She doesn’t hardly sleep. She doesn’t hardly eat,” said Steve. “This thing is consuming her.”

Steve said Theresa’s home has been broken into twice where nothing was taken.

He believes the break-ins have been efforts to intimidate her.

“Something like this is going to taint her and follow her for the rest of her life. There was a period of time she could not see her grand-baby and she lives for her grand-baby,” said Steve.

Deputies in Jackson County, who couldn’t go on camera for obvious reasons, told us every day they feel they have gotten a black eye.

119 cases were dismissed involving Zach Wester in Jackson County.

The arrest of former Martin County Deputy Steven O’Leary Monday has tainted at least 14 cases.

Steve asked an important question.

“What price do you put on a life that is ruined?”

The courts may be the one to answer.

The two deputies and their agencies are facing more than 50 lawsuits.

Both deputies face decades in prison.