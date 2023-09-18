TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announced the arrest of a second neo-Nazi demonstrator accused of hanging antisemitic hate banners over Interstate-4 in Orlando.

Anthony Altick, 36, was arrested on a warrant in Alachua County on Sunday. He was accused of attending the same neo-Nazi demonstration as Jason Brown, 48, who was arrested on Sept. 13.

The banners “included swastika flags and racist messages,” hanging directly over I-4, according to FDLE. Altick and Brown were charged with criminal mischief.

Both men were identified by a report from the Anti Defamation League Center on Extremism as attendees of Orlando-area neo-Nazi demonstrations on June 10. FDLE said there are outstanding arrest warrants for two other demonstrators who live outside of Florida.

Altick and Brown were charged under a law put into effect by HB-269, “which includes provisions that prohibit individuals from displaying or projecting images onto a building, structure, or property without permission,” according to a release from FDLE.