TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The ride vehicle for SeaWorld Orlando’s newest roller coaster was revealed at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Expo on Tuesday.

“Pipeline,” a first-of-its-kind surf roller coaster, was announced by SeaWorld in October.

The coaster features a launch of 110-feet up and will reach speeds up to 60 mph over 2,900 feet of track with 5 different airtime moments, lasting one minute and 50 seconds.

SeaWorld said riders will “sense every bank and curve” and feel as though they are really surfing, thanks to an inventive harness that keeps riders secure. The motions will resemble riding a wave.

SeaWorld Orlando’s seventh roller coaster is set to launch in the spring.