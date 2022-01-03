SeaWorld’s ‘Ice Breaker’ coaster to open Feb. 18

ORLANDO (WFLA) – SeaWorld Orlando announced Monday that its anticipated “Ice Breaker” roller coaster will officially open on Feb. 18.

According to SeaWorld, the roller coaster will feature four “airtime filled launches” going both backwards and forwards. The coaster has a 93-feet tall spike with a 100 degree angle.

“The thrills continue as riders fly over a near vertical tophat maneuver into a series of exciting twists, turns, and airtime hills,” SeaWorld said.

Pass member previews will place on various days from Jan. 30 through Feb. 15, depending on individual pass level.

SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment’s other anticipated roller coaster, Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens, is set to open in March, after also having been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.