SeaWorld will pay $65 million to settle lawsuit related to ‘Blackfish’ documentary

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Jan. 31, 2017, file photo, shows the entrance to SeaWorld, in Orlando, Fla. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, agreed to pay $65 million to settle a lawsuit in which the theme park company was accused of misleading investors over the impact the documentary “Blackfish” was having on its bottom line. SeaWorld did not admit to any wrongdoing under the terms of the settlement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. .(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – SeaWorld Entertainment has agreed to pay $65 million to settle a lawsuit in which the theme park company was accused of misleading investors over the impact the documentary “Blackfish” was having on its bottom line.

SeaWorld didn’t admit to any wrongdoing under the terms of the settlement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.

The settlement agreement must be approved by the court.

Attendance and revenue declined after the release of the 2013 documentary about the life of Tilikum, an orca that killed a SeaWorld trainer during a performance in Orlando in 2010.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Morning Forecast"

Is your watch dirty?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Is your watch dirty?"

Two teens arrested for Lakeland Christmas crash that sent nine to hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two teens arrested for Lakeland Christmas crash that sent nine to hospital"

Police investigating deadly shooting in Tampa, search for suspect underway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigating deadly shooting in Tampa, search for suspect underway"

the Vipers defensive coordinator, Jerry Glanville, wears two headsets during the game on Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers defensive coordinator, Jerry Glanville, wears two headsets during the game on Sunday"

Temporary tag toll charges

Thumbnail for the video titled "Temporary tag toll charges"

State Attorney's Office launching investigation into teen’s shooting death at Tampa police officer’s home

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Attorney's Office launching investigation into teen’s shooting death at Tampa police officer’s home"

Teen leaves Newsome HS, telling school board she was forced to walk hallway with brother's suspected killer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen leaves Newsome HS, telling school board she was forced to walk hallway with brother's suspected killer"

the Vipers starting QB, Aaron Murray, does not participate in walkthrough on Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers starting QB, Aaron Murray, does not participate in walkthrough on Tuesday"

Retired Buccaneers Fullback celebrates Valentine’s Day at All Children's Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Retired Buccaneers Fullback celebrates Valentine’s Day at All Children's Hospital"

Report: Polk chief academic officer violated policies, behavior constituted “serious misconduct”

Thumbnail for the video titled "Report: Polk chief academic officer violated policies, behavior constituted “serious misconduct”"

Remarkable woman provides sanctuary for kids, caregivers in Westchase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable woman provides sanctuary for kids, caregivers in Westchase"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss