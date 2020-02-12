SeaWorld will pay $65 million to settle lawsuit related to ‘Blackfish’ documentary

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – SeaWorld Entertainment has agreed to pay $65 million to settle a lawsuit in which the theme park company was accused of misleading investors over the impact the documentary “Blackfish” was having on its bottom line.
SeaWorld didn’t admit to any wrongdoing under the terms of the settlement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.
The settlement agreement must be approved by the court.
Attendance and revenue declined after the release of the 2013 documentary about the life of Tilikum, an orca that killed a SeaWorld trainer during a performance in Orlando in 2010.
