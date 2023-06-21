TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A SeaWorld Orlando trainer suffered multiple fractures to their forearm and wrist last year when they were bit by an orca, according to newly obtained documents from OSHA.

The incident unfolded on June 13, 2022, following a show at the park’s orca pool. After the show, a Senior Trainer noticed female orca Malia, a 15-year-old whale weighing about 2.75 tons, had some paint and food chips in her teeth and on the roof of her mouth.

Malia was moved to an adjacent Medical Pool behind the performance stage and called onto the pool edge. There, the trainer commanded Malia to open her mouth, which she did.

The trainer then used a pressurized pump spray bottle, filled with water and fluoride, to rinse the roof of Malia’s mouth. The trainer also squirted Malia’s mouth and swept a spray wand from side to side.

“The victim went within less than 3-foot stay away rule by moving their right hand across the plane of Malia’s mouth, and the spray of the water must have tickled the whale’s mouth, causing Malia to close her mouth,” the report states.

Malia gently closed her mouth with the trainer’s right arm still inside but immediately opened it once she felt resistance. But it was too late.

The trainer was rushed to Orlando Medical Center where they underwent surgery to repair multiple fractures to their right forearm and wrist.

SeaWorld was not cited for the incident “since no specific OSHA Standards apply,” but the company was recommended to take several voluntary steps to reduce exposure to the hazards.

OSHA recommended the use of a longer spray hose with an adjustable spray tip so employees would not have to reach inside the animal’s mouth.

The company was also encouraged to train and retrain employees on newer updated procedures to clean debris from an Orcas mouth.

In 2013, scrutiny of SeaWorld reached a crescendo with the release of the documentary “Blackfish,” focusing on the life of Tilikum, a 12,000-pound orca that claimed the life of trainer Dawn Brancheau when he dragged her underwater in 2010. The film implied that orcas become more aggressive in captivity.