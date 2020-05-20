ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – SeaWorld is trying to determine whether guests will be able to ride roller coasters without face covering falling off whenever the park reopens.
The park put one of its roller coasters through a series of test runs on Tuesday and one person who saw it said nobody’s face covering fell off.
“SeaWorld’s team of experts is currently making necessary preparations to reopen and operate our parks as soon as safely possible including the testing of rides, new sanitation protocols and a number of other enhanced health and safety related measures,” the company said in a statement.
No reopening date for the park has been announced.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- SeaWorld testing roller coasters while riders wear masks
- Clearwater realizará lotería para inscripción en campamentos de verano
- Sept. 11 convict now says he renounces terrorism, bin Laden
- Tampa Bay Comic Con recibe luz verde para continuar en julio
- Preocupaciones sobre el coronavirus: el entrenador de fútbol del condado de Pinellas calificó de "juego sucio" en la apertura de negocios privados