ORLANDO (WFLA) – SeaWorld Orlando announced Friday it will reveal it’s seventh roller coaster soon.

The ride will launch in 2023 and the tease included the hashtag “#HighSurfAdvisory.”

“Guests are invited to get ready to feel the power of the pacific right here in Florida, letting the waves propel them into a one-of-a-kind ocean adventure,” a press release stated.

Details will reportedly be announced over the coming months ahead of the ride’s opening next year.

Promotional photos and a video were released by the theme park.