ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — SeaWorld Orlando announced that a new family coaster called “Penguin Trek” will open next year.

Riders will board a snowmobile-styled ride car and embark on a journey through Antarctica on a penguin research mission, SeaWorld said.

The coaster features two launches and a maze of twists and turns. It moves at speeds of up to 43 mph and takes riders both indoors and outdoors.

As the coaster comes to a halt, guests will find themselves in the heart of SeaWorld Orlando’s own penguin habitat, the park said.

“We are incredibly excited to unveil our newest addition to SeaWorld Orlando’s outstanding coaster lineup in Spring of 2024,” said Jon Peterson, President of SeaWorld Orlando. “This family launch coaster embodies the spirit of adventure and exploration, offering an immersive journey through the wonders of Antarctica while further connecting our mission and commitment to our animal care, education and research. We know our guests were ready for a new thrill that the whole family could enjoy, and we’re excited to redefine the family launch coaster experience alongside our longstanding partners at B&M.”

The new attraction is set to open in Spring 2024. It will be SeaWorld’s eighth coaster.

Annual pass members will get to experience the ride before it opens to the public. Details on when that will happen have not been released yet.

