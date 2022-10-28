TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – SeaWorld Orlando released dates and details of its Christmas Celebration on Friday.

SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration will run on select dates from Nov. 11 through Jan. 3 and is included with park admission. The park will transform into a winter wonderland with more than 3 million lights and new holiday experiences.

The main attraction of the festival, the Sea of Trees, is back to immerse guests in a sea of holiday tress that sparkle to music as they light up the water. Images will come to life on more than 100 trees, including a giant 70-foot tree as the centerpiece.

There will be all new holiday shows and entertainment. At the end of the night, guests can see a “Holiday Reflections” fireworks show set to the sounds of the season in the sky above the Sea of Trees.

Stilt walker can be found at the Waterfront and Wild Arctic Plaza areas of SeaWorld. Jump-roping toy soldiers and Elf Story Chair Stacking can be found in Sharks Plaza. Guests can also get photos with Santa, Rudolph and Bumble. Dining with Santa throughout the Christmas Celebration is available at an additional cost.

The Sesame Street Christmas Parade will return with characters getting in to the holiday spirit. Guests can also pay an additional cost here to have breakfast with Sesame Street characters. “Elmo’s Christmas Wish” will return on event mornings at SeaPort Theatre.

There will also be new food and beverage offerings at the Christmas Celebration. Some of those offerings include:

Monty Cristo Waffle – ham, turkey, Swiss cheese & cranberry glaze

– ham, turkey, Swiss cheese & cranberry glaze Santa’s Sweet & Savory Treat Doughnut Chicken Sandwich – honey Sriracha & pickles

– honey Sriracha & pickles The Main Event – fried turkey breast, andouille stuffing, cranberry gastric & brown gravy

– fried turkey breast, andouille stuffing, cranberry gastric & brown gravy Corn Husk Enconchada Tamale – carnitas & ancho mole poblano sauce

– carnitas & ancho mole poblano sauce Christmas Bread Pudding – brioche bun, white chocolate, raspberry sauce & whipped cream

– brioche bun, white chocolate, raspberry sauce & whipped cream Arroz con Dulce – cinnamon dust & Caribbean rum raisin

– cinnamon dust & Caribbean rum raisin Fresh Baked Deep-dish cookies – M&M, S’mores & Chocolate chip

– M&M, S’mores & Chocolate chip Holiday Peppermint Eggnog – eggnog, white chocolate liquor, vanilla vodka & peppermint schnapps

– eggnog, white chocolate liquor, vanilla vodka & peppermint schnapps Christmas Beer Sangria – apple cider, Tito’s vodka, maple syrup, Christmas ale& cinnamon

– apple cider, Tito’s vodka, maple syrup, Christmas ale& cinnamon Chai Swizzle – chai tea, Bailey’s Irish Cream, simple syrup & cinnamon

– chai tea, Bailey’s Irish Cream, simple syrup & cinnamon Winter Wonderland Hot Toddy – Jack Daniels Honey Whiskey, Jack Daniels Winter Cider & chai tea

Hot or frozen hot chocolate, frozen eggnog and coquito will also be available.

Guests can dine at SeaFire Grill and watch their favorite holiday movie while enjoying treats. SeaWorld is also opening a new Christmas Dining Hall at Voyagers Smokehouse.

SeaWorld Orlando will also celebrate Hanukkah from Dec. 13 through Dec. 26. Guests can see the traditional lighting of the menorah. Big Bird will also be telling Hanukkah stories throughout the celebration.

Kwanzaa festivities will take place Dec. 26 through Jan. 1. Guests can enjoy a joyous time of reflection and celebration of African heritage with the nightly lighting of the Kinara. Story Time with Big Bird will feature Kwanzaa stories throughout the celebration.

Finally, park goers can spend New Year’s Eve with vibrant fireworks at midnight.

More information on all the holiday cheer can be found on SeaWorld Orlando’s website.