SeaWorld Orlando reopens Thursday with new safety guidelines

FILE – This Jan. 31, 2017, file photo, shows the entrance to SeaWorld, in Orlando, Fla. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, agreed to pay $65 million to settle a lawsuit in which the theme park company was accused of misleading investors over the impact the documentary “Blackfish” was having on its bottom line. SeaWorld did not admit to any wrongdoing under the terms of the settlement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. .(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – SeaWorld Orlando will reopen to the public on Thursday, and will be operating at 1/3 capacity, WESH 2 News has learned.

The park will be open five days per week.

SeaWorld Orlando will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Discovery Cove will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Aquatica will be closed on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Guests will have to undergo temperature screenings when they arrive.

Face masks will be required for everyone age 2 and older. Some exceptions might be made for those with autism, since SeaWorld is a Certified Autism Center, officials said.

Live performances will still take place, however, the staff members will have to wear face masks and guests will be seated spaces apart.

For rides, people will sit in every other row, and will only be allowed to sit with those people whom they came with.

The rides will be wiped down each time.

Face masks will be required on rides, except on water rides at Aquatica.

Social distancing markers will be in place on the ground for people to follow.

For more information from SeaWorld, CLICK HERE.

LATEST STORIES: