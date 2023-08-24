ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — SeaWorld Orlando is once again offering Florida teachers free and unlimited admission to the park.

The free Teacher Card is available to all active and certified K-12 Florida teachers.

The card allows teachers to visit the park for free through Sept. 5, 2024.

To get the card, the theme park said teachers must pre-register online using the ID.me process to receive the SeaWorld Florida Teacher Card eVoucher.

Teachers need to select the “Teacher ID” button in the top-right, select “Sign Up” and then enter an e-mail address and a password. They will need their Department of Education (DOE) number to prove they are eligible for the program.

Private school teachers in Florida can provide a letter from their principal on school letterhead confirming employment as a K-12 teacher along with a Florida photo ID and their most recent (30 days) paystub to SeaWorld’s front gate entrance.

This year, SeaWorld is offering teachers the option to add Aquatica Orlando to their Teacher Card for $45. The addition will give teachers unlimited access to Aquatica through Sept. 5, 2024.

To learn more about the program, visit SeaWorld’s website.