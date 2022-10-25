TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – SeaWorld Orlando is hosting “Guy Harvey Weekend” the first weekend of November, with the artist, conservationist and scientist present at the park himself to meet fans.

Harvey is a blend of an artist, scientists, diver, angler, conservationist, explorer and more, devoted to his love of the sea. The Guy Harvey Foundation funds scientific marine research for conservation.

If you’ve ever visited a theme park owned by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., you will have seen the artwork of Dr. Guy Harvey on t-shirts, hats and in all sizes of canvases.

On Nov. 5-6, Dr. Harvey will meet and greet fans at the Waterfront at SeaWorld, as well as at the Fins gift shop.

SeaWorld is also hosting an exclusive evening with Harvey on Nov. 4, where guests can meet him in person and hear tales from his ocean travels in a smaller group setting. There will be appetizers and a selection of wine, beer and cocktails.

The experience also include a private shopping experience for the first look at Harvey’s new merchandise.

Guests will also leave with signed artwork at the end of the evening.

Reservations for the exclusive event are available online for $79.99.

Times of free meet-and-greets as well as more information on Guy Harvey Weekend at SeaWorld can be found online.