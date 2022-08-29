TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – SeaWorld Orlando has announced new details about its returning Howl-O-Scream event.

Howl-O-Scream is back at the park on select nights beginning Sept. 9 after a successful first year in 2021.

There will be several new attractions during this year’s event, along with fan favorites from last year and re-imagined experiences.

There will be two new haunted houses as well as scare zones this year, that will include:

Blood Beckoning – In the underworld, visitors will have to escape “Scratch,” a bloodthirsty siren and her disciples.

– In the underworld, visitors will have to escape “Scratch,” a bloodthirsty siren and her disciples. Sirens of the Seas – Guests will navigate through a decaying ship with its crew haunting them at every turn.

Fan-favorite haunted houses Captain’s Revenge – Drowned in Darkness and Dead Vines will return with a re-imagined look. Beneath The Ice will also return.

Cut Throat Cove, Frozen Terror – Alive in the Ice, Deadly Ambush and Witchcraft Bayou are all returning scare zones this year. New frights as guests walk through the park include:

Sea of Fear – Guests have been lured to the gathering place of all terrors lurking in the shadows, waiting to scare.

– Guests have been lured to the gathering place of all terrors lurking in the shadows, waiting to scare. Cargo Carnage – “This is no ordinary shipping delay,” SeaWorld says on its website. There’s a sinister presence lurking around the crates, waiting to swoop in, and they’re out for blood.

– “This is no ordinary shipping delay,” SeaWorld says on its website. There’s a sinister presence lurking around the crates, waiting to swoop in, and they’re out for blood. Terror of the Deep – An ancient presence of the Lost City has creatures moving around the scare zone after they escaped their watery prison.

There will also be three shows at SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream event, including the high-energy “Siren’s Song.” Guests can hear an explorer’s tales of tracking sirens in the new “Lurking in the Depths,” or take in a musical performance starring Jack the Ripper in “Monster Stomp.”

Single night tickets for Howl-O-Scream currently start at $44.99 online. An unlimited visit ticket starts at $139.99, or $129.99 with block out dates. More information on tickets can be found on SeaWorld Orlando’s website.