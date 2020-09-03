SeaWorld offers Florida teachers free, unlimited entry through 2021

FILE – This Jan. 31, 2017, file photo, shows the entrance to SeaWorld, in Orlando, Fla. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, agreed to pay $65 million to settle a lawsuit in which the theme park company was accused of misleading investors over the impact the documentary “Blackfish” was having on its bottom line. SeaWorld did not admit to any wrongdoing under the terms of the settlement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. .(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – SeaWorld Orlando announced Thursday it will be offering complimentary Florida Teacher Cards to all active and certified K-12 Florida teachers.

This card allows them to have free, unlimited entry to the park through August 2021.

Once registered, SeaWorld says teachers can also purchase up to three additional guest tickets for a reduced price of $27.99 through Sept. 30.

Teachers can also get four $10 off of All-Day Dining Deals and up to four 50% off of Quick Que Unlimited through Sept. 30.

All Florida Teacher Cards and additional guest tickets or upgrades must be purchased online.

SeaWorld said teachers should pre-register online using the ID.me process to receive the Florida Teacher Card eVoucher. To receive the offer, select the Teacher ID button in the top-right, select “Sign up” and then enter an e-mail address (personal e-mail address recommended) and a password. ID.me requires a Department of Education (DOE) number to verify eligibility for the program.

Eligible private school teachers can provide a letter from the principal on school letterhead confirming employment as a K-12 teacher along with a Florida photo ID and most recent (30 days) paystub to SeaWorld front gate entrance.

For more information, visit SeaWorld’s website.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: