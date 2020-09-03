SeaWorld offers Florida teachers free, unlimited entry through 2021

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – SeaWorld Orlando announced Thursday it will be offering complimentary Florida Teacher Cards to all active and certified K-12 Florida teachers.
This card allows them to have free, unlimited entry to the park through August 2021.
Once registered, SeaWorld says teachers can also purchase up to three additional guest tickets for a reduced price of $27.99 through Sept. 30.
Teachers can also get four $10 off of All-Day Dining Deals and up to four 50% off of Quick Que Unlimited through Sept. 30.
All Florida Teacher Cards and additional guest tickets or upgrades must be purchased online.
SeaWorld said teachers should pre-register online using the ID.me process to receive the Florida Teacher Card eVoucher. To receive the offer, select the Teacher ID button in the top-right, select “Sign up” and then enter an e-mail address (personal e-mail address recommended) and a password. ID.me requires a Department of Education (DOE) number to verify eligibility for the program.
Eligible private school teachers can provide a letter from the principal on school letterhead confirming employment as a K-12 teacher along with a Florida photo ID and most recent (30 days) paystub to SeaWorld front gate entrance.
For more information, visit SeaWorld’s website.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Tampa yogi competes for Ms. Health & Fitness 2020 to give back to community
- Police: 7-year-old girl locked in dog cage in basement weighed 28 pounds
- Mayor suspends officers involved in man’s suffocation death in New York
- Experts urge flu shots to limit strain on health care system
- Health officials worry Labor Day could prompt another virus surge