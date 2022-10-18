TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – SeaWorld Orlando is launching a first-of-its-kind surf roller coaster called “Pipeline” in 2023, it was announced on Tuesday.

The coaster features a launch of 110-feet up and will reach speeds up to 60 mph over 2,900 feet of track with 5 different airtime moments, lasting one minute and 50 seconds.

SeaWorld said riders will “sense every bank and curve” and feel as though they are really surfing, thanks to an inventive harness that keeps riders secure. The motions will resemble riding a wave.

SeaWorld said the harness still gives riders “unparalleled freedom of movement.”

“Pipeline” will be the seventh coaster at SeaWorld Orlando.