TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – SeaWorld Orlando has announced a holiday sale, offering deals on tickets and annual passes.

According to SeaWorld, guests can save more than $20 on annual passes during the sale. Prices start at $159, or $13.25 a month, per pass.

Single-day park tickets are available for 40% off the regular price, starting at $87.99, plus tax. A two-park ticket for SeaWorld Orlando, plus Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, is on sale for $116.99, plus taxes and fees.

SeaWorld Orlando’s holiday sale is available now through Dec. 25.