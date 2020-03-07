SeaWorld guest steals from stroller of Make-A-Wish visitors

FILE – This Jan. 31, 2017, file photo, shows the entrance to SeaWorld, in Orlando, Fla. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, agreed to pay $65 million to settle a lawsuit in which the theme park company was accused of misleading investors over the impact the documentary “Blackfish” was having on its bottom line. SeaWorld did not admit to any wrongdoing under the terms of the settlement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. .(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a SeaWorld guest stole wallets from the stroller of two Make-A-Wish Foundation visitors and used their cards to buy Apple watches.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says Krystle Henry was arrested on several charges Friday, including grand theft over $750.

Authorities say the two guests from Make-A-Wish Foundation were watching a show at SeaWorld on Feb. 9 and left their purse in a stroller outside the stadium.

Deputies used surveillance video from Walmart to track Henry buying the items.

