SeaWorld execs get $6.8 million in stock options while majority of workers furloughed

FILE – In this March 7, 2011 file photo, trainers Joe Sanchez, left, Brian Faulkner and Kelly Aldrich, right, work with killer whales Trua, front, Kayla, center, and Nalani during the Believe show in Shamu Stadium at the SeaWorld Orlando theme park in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — While 90% of SeaWorld’s employees are furloughed and going without a paycheck, several top executives were promoted and then given $6.8 million in stock options.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission SeaWorld says, in part, the stocks were given to the executives to recognize their contributions and long-term goals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, SeaWorld’s CEO Serge Rivera resigned after just about five months on the job. A previous filing with the SEC shows that Rivera cited his disagreement with the board’s involvement in decision making at the company.

SeaWorld Chief Financial Officer Marc Swanson was named interim CEO and records show he will receive the most stock, with about $1.5 million worth being awarded to him.

In total, six executives were awarded stock options.

Walter Bogumil, interim COO, was awarded $1.31 million and other executives payouts range from $1.18 million to $910,000.

The SEC filing said all the executives are taking a 20% temporary salary cut while the parks are closed due to the coronavirus.

SeaWorld announced in a March filing Friday with the SEC that it is indefinitely furloughing 90% of its workforce as it struggles to deal with fallout from the coronavirus.

The furloughed employees have not been paid since March 31.

SeaWorld is based in Orlando and operates 12 theme parks, including five water parks in the United States.

The company has not responded to a request for comment.