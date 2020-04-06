SeaWorld CEO resigns after just 5 months on the job

FILE – This Jan. 31, 2017, file photo, shows the entrance to SeaWorld, in Orlando, Fla. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, agreed to pay $65 million to settle a lawsuit in which the theme park company was accused of misleading investors over the impact the documentary “Blackfish” was having on its bottom line. SeaWorld did not admit to any wrongdoing under the terms of the settlement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. .(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH)—SeaWorld CEO Serge Rivera has resigned after just about five months on the job.

The move comes about a week after SeaWorld announced that it would be furloughing more than 90% of its workforce due to the coronavirus outbreak.

SeaWorld’s theme parks remain shut down due to the virus.

SeaWorld is based in Orlando and operates 12 theme parks, including five water parks in the United States.

SeaWorld Chief Financial Officer Marc Swanson was named interim CEO while an executive search firm looks for a permanent successor.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES: