SeaWorld CEO resigns after just 5 months on the job

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH)—SeaWorld CEO Serge Rivera has resigned after just about five months on the job.
The move comes about a week after SeaWorld announced that it would be furloughing more than 90% of its workforce due to the coronavirus outbreak.
SeaWorld’s theme parks remain shut down due to the virus.
SeaWorld is based in Orlando and operates 12 theme parks, including five water parks in the United States.
SeaWorld Chief Financial Officer Marc Swanson was named interim CEO while an executive search firm looks for a permanent successor.
