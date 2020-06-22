Search underway for Broward County firefighter missing since Friday

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – Deputies in Palm Beach County are searching for a Broward County firefighter who disappeared Friday.

James Von Minden was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on June 19 in the area of Randolph Siding Road and Alexander Run in Jupiter Farms, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said Von Minden was disoriented and could be in trouble after he crashed his own truck and has not been seen since Friday.

Have you seen James Vanminden? He is #missing and could be in trouble. He was last seen at 5:30 pm on Friday, June 19, disoriented, in the area of Randolph Siding Road and Alexander Run, #Jupiter Farms and has not been seen or heard from since. RT to help find him. pic.twitter.com/0gJtVtuy1H — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) June 20, 2020

Minden is 5 feet 11 inches and 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seeing wearing a black t-shirt, dark-colored shorts, and sandals.

Anyone with information about Von Minden’s whereabouts is asked to call the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at 561-688-3400.