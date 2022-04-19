TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard announced Monday that it suspended the search for the man who jumped off a Carnival Cruise ship Saturday morning.

The Coast Guard said Tang Tran, 43, went missing around 63 miles east of Melbourne as the Carnival Mardi Gras was returning to Port Canaveral.

The Mardi Gras’ crew notified the Coast Guard of the man’s disappearance at 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

The search for Tran took 58 hours and spanned about 2,078 square miles, according to the USCG.

“This evening I made the difficult decision to suspend the search for Mr. Tran,” said Capt. Mark Vlaun, Commander, Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville. “We are grateful to Carnival for the swift response and support to the family. Our deepest condolences go out to Mr. Tran’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

The Carnival Cruise Line told 8 On Your Side Saturday that the man’s family was getting support from its care team during the search.