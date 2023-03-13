TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Search and rescue crews suspended their search for an 18-year-old man who is believed to have drowned off Indialantic Beach in Brevard County Friday afternoon.

According to NBC affiliate WESH, search and rescue crews with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral were called near Indialantic Beach where an 18-year-old man disappeared into the water.

Authorities said the man was last seen wearing black swimming shorts and no shirt while he was swimming.

After unsuccessful attempts at finding the man on Friday, crews from five state and local agencies joined the search on Saturday.

By Saturday evening, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office suspended the search effort pending new information.

“We offer our deepest sympathies to the family,” Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator Lt. Rian Ellis said in a Facebook post. “Suspending a search is one of the most difficult decisions we have to make as first responders and it is never made lightly.”

Crews searched a total of 106 square miles.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office at 321-253-6683.