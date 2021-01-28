Search is on for Florida inmate released from jail by mistake

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities are searching for a 52-year-old inmate who was mistakenly released from jail in Miami.

The Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department says Eduardo Cabana was freed “in error” on Monday, which was his birthday.

Jail officials say they don’t know how the error occurred.

Cabana was in jail on multiple charges, including obstruction by a disguised person, shooting or throwing a deadly missile and criminal mischief. He was also being held without bond on a probation warrant, records show.

A spokesman says the agency is hoping to find Cabana as quickly as possible.

An investigation into his early release is continuing.

