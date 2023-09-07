MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard has called off its search for a man who disappeared from a cruise ship travelling to Florida this week.

Kevin McGrath, 26, was reported missing to the Miami-Dade Police Department on Monday after the Carnival Conquest returned to Port Miami. He was last seen in his cabin early that morning, shortly before passengers were due to disembark from the ship, according to the cruise line.

After a search of the ship, police cleared it to set sail again, but McGrath was nowhere to be found. The Coast Guard suspended its search of the water surrounding Port Miami on Thursday.

McGrath’s sister, Danielle, told NBC affiliate WTVJ that he disappeared at the end of a family trip celebrating their father’s 60th birthday. She knew something was wrong when he didn’t show up to eat breakfast with the group that morning.

The family is begging for answers, hoping someone will come forward with information about what happened to McGrath, an Army veteran and father of two.

“My brother didn’t just vanish,” Danielle McGrath told WTVJ. “Someone knows something. Someone’s seen something. I just want my brother home. My family wants my brother home. Just please, we need him home.”