Sea turtle nests increasing on Panhandle beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Researchers in Florida said they’ve seen more leatherback sea turtle nests on Juno Beach lately.

Folks at Loggerhead Marinelife Center have counted 69 nests so far.

That’s more than normal on the stretch of beach they patrol, which is about 10 minutes.

Researchers said these turtles are fat, and that’s good news.

It means the turtles are healthy, so researchers are cautiously optimistic about the rest of the season.

Abnormal weather and a possible shift to nesting earlier in the season could be part of why the turtles are fat.

Sea turtle nesting season ends Oct. 31.