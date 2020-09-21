Florida sea turtle recovering after basketball-size tumor removed

DUCK KEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A loggerhead sea turtle is nearly 15 pounds lighter after having surgery to remove a massive tumor.

The sea turtle, known as “Chomper,” was rescued off Duck Key after a family found the animal entangled in a fishing line, according to The Turtle Hospital in the Florida Keys.

Bette Zirkelbach, manager of The Turtle Hospital, says it was the largest tumor the group had seen in over 30 years!

Dr. Terry Norton and the team successfully removed the tumor and were able to save “Chomper’s” flipper. Chomper is expected to make a full recovery.

