KEY LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Bunnies typically spend their time hopping on land, but not this Easter Bunny.

A scuba-diving “Easter Bunny” started off an underwater Easter Egg hunt in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary by placing eggs for other divers.

The eggs were real hard-boiled eggs dyed with harmless coloring to help keep the environment safe.

The hunt is held by Captain Slate’s Dive Adventures every year and helps raises funds for a local children’s charity, according to NBC News.