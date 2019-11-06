School safety officer fired for pointing fake gun at student

Live Now
Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A school safety officer in Florida has been fired after authorities say he pointed a “realistic replica firearm” at a special needs student’s head.

The Duval County School Board voted Tuesday to fire 31-year-old Joshua Gwynes for misconduct.

The Florida Times-Union reports the incident happened April 30 at Ribault High School in Jacksonville. District officials say the student was an 11th grader who suffered cognitive deficiencies. A notice sent by the board to Gwynes in late October said his conduct was “deemed unacceptable.”

Gwynes has the opportunity to appeal the decision.

