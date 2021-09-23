Say cheese! Florida police officer captures selfie with ‘smiling’ alligator

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Talk about a good photobomb!

A Florida police officer in Palm Bay snagged a selfie Thursday morning with an alligator that had its mouth wide open, ready to snap a photo.

The Palm Bay Police Department said it believes the gator probably found its way into the sewer drain and got itself stuck.

The police department notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, who sent out a trapper to help safely remove the rowdy reptile.

Police say it’s important to never approach or feed an alligator.