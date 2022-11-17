TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As temperatures continue to cool across the Tampa Bay area, Florida’s resident West Indian manatees are moving to warmer water, including the state’s natural springs.

When water temperatures dip below 68 degrees, manatees will move to natural springs like Weeki Wachee Springs in Hernando County, which stay a consistent 72-74 degrees year-round.

Manatees will also move near power plants in the state, where there is warm, clean water outflow, like the TECO Big Bend Power Plant, home to the free TECO Manatee Viewing Center.

Save The Manatee Club, a non-profit organization co-founded by singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, is committed to protecting manatees and their habitats for future generations.

The organization has a plethora of information about Florida’s manatees on its website including frequently asked questions, education materials for teachers and students, webinars and webcams where manatees can be seen throughout the year.

With both above and below water webcams, Save the Manatee Club allows fan who love the gentle mammal to see them in their natural state. The non-profit has cameras at both Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park and Blue Springs State Park.

The webcams can be seen on the Save the Manatee Club’s website and YouTube page.