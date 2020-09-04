Saturday is a license-free saltwater fishing day in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is offering a license-free saltwater fishing day over the long Labor Day weekend.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says in a news release that license-free days “offer a special opportunity to enjoy Florida’s beautiful outdoors.”

Eric Sutton is executive director of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. He says the license-free days offer a great opportunity to introduce someone to fishing.

“Spend this Labor Day weekend with family enjoying the Fishing Capital of the World as you fish from boat or shore,” Sutton said.

Saturday is one of eight license-free fishing days the state offers each year.

All bag limits, closed areas and size restrictions still apply.

